The Ministry of Health has reported a confirmed measles case involving a patient who stayed in a public bomb shelter in Kiryat Malachi.

According to the epidemiological investigation, the patient was present at the public bomb shelter located at 147 Jerusalem Boulevard, Kiryat Malachi, between March 20 and March 24.

Anyone who was in this shelter on those dates is advised to verify that they are properly vaccinated against measles, in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines - specifically, with two doses of the vaccine