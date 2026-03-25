Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the controversial statements made by Ziv Agmon, who serves as acting chief of staff and spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The essence of the national camp lies in the deep connection between the religious, haredi, traditional, and secular public - Ashkenazi and Mizrahi, city and village dwellers, center and periphery. It is a rich mosaic of the ingathering of the exiles, marked by profound mutual respect and zero racism or arrogance. That is who we are, and that is who we will remain. I hope the Prime Minister will make the right and necessary decision," Smotrich wrote on social media.