President Isaac Herzog visited the site of an overnight missile attack on Tel Aviv. President Herzog was accompanied at the scene by the Mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai. The President then received a briefing at the emergency operations center of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality.

President Isaac Herzog stated: “Tel Aviv is a city that doesn't stop for a moment, a city under barrage from Tehran with its proxies all over, trying to fight us from north to south. But you see here the resilience of the Israeli people and a city that is functioning so well.

“Today, the Lebanese government took a very bold decision to expel the Iranian Ambassador from Lebanon. That's like the High Commissioner of Lebanon for many years.

“This is a very major watershed step that must be exploited and understood in the context of major changes in the region, which can be reached if the empire of evil from Tehran and its proxies, especially Hezbollah, are wiped out and removed so that peace can be brought to this region."