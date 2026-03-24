The Ministry of Health has reported a jackal infected with rabies that was identified in the community of Yardena, within the Jordan Valley's Valley of Springs Regional Council. Two individuals who were exposed to the jackal have been referred to receive preventive treatment against rabies.

The Ministry requests that anyone who was in contact, or whose animals were in contact in the area of the incident, with the infected animal or with a stray animal, urgently contact the health bureau in Afula or the health bureau closest to their place of residence to assess the need for preventive treatment.