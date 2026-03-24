Troops of the “Mountains" Brigade (810), under the command of Division 210, are operating in the Lebanese section of the Mt. Dov area, as part of the forward defensive posture.

During a targeted operation, IDF troops located a Hezbollah tunnel shaft. In an additional operation, the troops destroyed a Hezbollah weapons compound.

The IDF is operating decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF acts to remove threats to civilians of the State of Israel.