Overnight, the IDF targeted infrastructure of the Hezbollah terror organization in Beirut and other areas in Lebanon.

In the strikes carried out in Beirut, the IDF hit headquarters of the terror group, including a base of the Redwan Force unit, from which operatives planned and executed terrorist activities against IDF forces and Israeli civilians. Additionally, the IDF struck a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters.

In a separate strike in the village of Al-Tiri, the IDF targeted a Hezbollah operatives’ base that had been established inside the 'Noor' radio broadcasting station. The headquarters was hit while militants were operating from it.