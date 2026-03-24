The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are moving closer to joining the fighting against Iran, amid Iranian attacks that have struck energy infrastructure in their territories.

According to the report, Riyadh is already allowing the US to use military bases on its soil, marking a shift after initially seeking to avoid involvement at the start of the conflict. At the same time, according to a source familiar with the details, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is considering joining strikes in order to restore deterrence against Tehran.

The UAE is also increasing measures against Iran, primarily on the economic front, including closing institutions and tightening oversight of Iranian assets, in an effort to harm the regime’s sources of funding.