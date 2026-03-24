Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz commented on the discussions regarding an agreement to end the war against Iran.

"The strikes on Iran must continue, and in parallel, Israel must ensure that in any arrangement with the Iranians - the enriched uranium is removed from Iran, ballistic missile production is destroyed, and Iran halts all funding for its proxies.

The most important thing is not only what is written on paper, but that Israel's freedom of action in the face of any violation is preserved. Ending the operation without securing all these conditions guarantees that the next round is closer than ever, and it will weaken the regime's opponents and the regional alliance," Gantz said.