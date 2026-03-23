As part of a wave of strikes that was completed a short while ago in the heart of Tehran, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, struck the IRGC’s main security headquarters.

The IDF stated that the headquarters was used by the IRGC to synchronize unit activities and to conduct situational assessments. It was also responsible for directing the Basij Battalions. The Basij Forces are part of the IRGC’s Armed Forces and have been responsible for the execution of terror attacks for years. The forces led the suppression of internal protests in Iran, including the recent protests, with the use of severe violence, arrests, and physical force.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence. The strike on the headquarters is part of the current operational phase aimed at further degrading core Iranian terror regime systems and security capabilities