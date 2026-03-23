The Shin Bet and the police thwarted an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack and harm the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir. According to the prosecutor's statement, the suspect, a 20-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, made contact via social media with a figure in Yemen, who encouraged him to carry out terrorist attacks, including harming a minister.

The suspect was not satisfied with these correspondences and also had contact with a terrorist operative in Turkey. The suspect's detention was extended for the purpose of filing an indictment.