Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Monday with the leaders of Hatzola Northwest London and the Community Security Trust in the UK and expressed deep shock and concern following the antisemitic arson attack on Hatzola ambulances outside a synagogue in Golders Green, London.

“Britain's Jewish community is one of the oldest and most vibrant in Europe, and it must be able to live, pray, and thrive in safety and security," Herzog stated.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I send a message of strength and solidarity to our sisters and brothers in the British Jewish community. We in Israel care for every Jew everywhere in the world and embrace you at this difficult moment. We will continue to stand together shoulder-to-shoulder with you in the critical fight against antisemitism," he added.