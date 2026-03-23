"We strongly condemn the deliberate anti semitic attack on Hatzola ambulances in NW London. This was not only a criminal act of arson, but a targeted and deeply concerning incident affecting a vital emergency service serving the Jewish community," Shomrim responded. "Hatzola provides life-saving medical care to all who need it. An attack on these ambulances is an attack on the safety, wellbeing, and resilience of our community."

"We are working closely with the police and all relevant authorities and assisting with the ongoing investigation.

"There is no place for antisemitism or hate in our society. We stand united and will continue to support and protect our community.

"We thank the police and fire brigade for their swift, professional response and for ensuring the safety of the public. Golders Green Road (A502) will reopen shortly, while a small cordon will remain in place on Highfield Road NW11. Whilst the community may have woken up to this and understandably feel scared, we urge the community to remain calm but vigilant and there is no reason why children should not return to schools as usual."