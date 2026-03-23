The IDF and Israel Police commented on Sunday night on reports of violence by extremists in Judea and Samaria towards security forces.

"Throughout the evening, IDF soldiers, Israel Border Police, and Israel Police forces were dispached following reports received regarding a violent assault, arson, and public disturbances carried out by Israeli civilians in different locations across Judea and Samaria. Upon arrival, the forces operated to restore order and conducted searches for suspects. As part of the forces’ activities, a suspected vehicle near the Deir al-Hatab area was inspected, in which weapons were located and confiscated. Five Israeli civilians were apprehended by the Israel Border Patrol and transferred to the Israel Police for further questioning," they said in a statement.

"In another incident in the Yitzhar area, a number of Israeli civilians attacked Israeli security forces who operated in the area in order to restore the order. During the incident, an Israel Border Police soldier was injured, and damage was caused to a security forces’ vehicle. As a result of these incidents, a number of Palestinian civilians were injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment," the statement added.