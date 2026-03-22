The IDF on Sunday struck a crossing over the Litani River that was used by Hezbollah terrorists to maneuver from north to south of the Litani River in Lebanon.

According to the military, the Hezbollah terrorist organization used this crossing to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets, and rocket launchers, which were used to carry out terror attacks from the southern Litani area against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

The IDF stressed that the crossing was struck in order to prevent harm to Israeli civilians, as well as to Lebanese civilians.

In an additional wave of strikes today in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon, approximately 15 Hezbollah command centers were struck.