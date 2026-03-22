Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "This has been a very difficult evening in the battle for our future. A short while ago, I spoke with Arad Mayor Yair Ma’ayan, and asked to convey, on behalf of all the citizens of Israel, our prayers for the recovery of the wounded."

"I have instructed the Director General of my office to provide the full necessary assistance together with all government ministries.

"I offer my support to the emergency and rescue forces currently operating on the ground, and I call upon everyone to follow Home Front Command instructions.

'We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts."