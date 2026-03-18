A short while ago, the IDF struck and destroyed two crossings over the Litani River that were used by Hezbollah terrorists and commanders to move from northern Lebanon to southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah used these crossings to transfer thousands of weapons, including rockets and rocket launchers, to be used in terrorist attacks from south of the Litani against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The IDF noted that the crossings were targeted to prevent harm to both Israeli civilians and Lebanese civilians.