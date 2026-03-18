As part of the forward defense posture, troops from the 300th Brigade under the 146th Division continue targeted operations in southern Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

Over the past week, the troops dismantled more than 80 Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites and struck and eliminated two operatives who emerged from a site in the area.

IDF troops will continue to operate to strengthen the forward defensive posture and prevent the buildup and reestablishment of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.