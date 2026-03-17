In the past few minutes, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets toward several areas within the State of Israel, the IDF announced.

"Simultaneous to efforts to intercept the launches, the Israeli Air Force is currently striking Hezbollah launchers and additional terrorist infrastructure across Lebanon. The public is requested to continue following the Home Front Command guidelines. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians and will respond with determination to any threat against the State of Israel," the military stated.