Earlier today (Tuesday), Israeli civilians hurled rocks at IDF soldiers operating in an area adjacent to Kiryat Arba. As a result, an IDF soldier was injured and received medical treatment at the scene.

This incident follows an earlier event today, during which IDF soldiers and the Civil Administration personnel carried out enforcement activity against several unlawfully built Israeli structures at the HaOqfim Junction.

According to the IDF, the evacuation was conducted following a security order signed by the Central Command, due to criminal activity and severe and exceptional incidents of violence originating from the area, which had affected the stability and security of the region. Upon completion of the enforcement activity, the forces were attacked. No injuries were reported.

The IDF stated that it views any violence against its soldiers and commanders "with utmost severity and strongly condemns such acts."