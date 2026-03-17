Yesterday (Monday), the Israeli Air Force struck a large underground terrorist infrastructure in the area of Kfara in southern Lebanon, under the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Northern Command. The site was used to store weapons caches, including cruise missiles and hundreds of rockets.

Over the past week, headquarters and terrorist infrastructure in Beirut used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to plan and carry out numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel were also struck. Additional terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon was targeted as part of the IDF troops' forward defensive operations.