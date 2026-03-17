Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, 114-95, in a matchup between Israeli players in the NBA which was played in Brooklyn.

Avdija recorded 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists for Portland. On the other side, Danny Wolf started in Brooklyn’s lineup and finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while Ben Saraf came off the bench and scored a career high 15 points while adding 4 assists. The two teams will meet again in exactly one week, this time in Portland.