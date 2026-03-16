Earlier today (Monday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck an intelligence command center of the Iranian regime that was established in the same compound as the Iranian electricity company, in the heart of Tehran.

The IDF stated that "the Iranian regime embeds its command centers within civilian assets, reflecting a recurring pattern in which the Iranian regime deliberately positions military infrastructure within densely populated civilian environments."

"The Ministry of Intelligence is the regime’s primary intelligence body, functioning as a central tool for monitoring Iranian civilians and enabling the violent suppression of protests over many years. Additionally, the ministry cooperates with the IRGC and armed forces in Iran and engages in advancing terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and Jewish communities across the world.

"The strike on the command center forms part of the ongoing effort to degrade the core operational networks of the Iranian regime and reduce its defense capabilities."