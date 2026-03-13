The Israel Ministry of Health and the Israel Ministry of Environmental Protection warned that tomorrow, high to very high air pollution is expected across the country, due to dust being carried from the Sinai Peninsula by strong southwesterly winds and a sharav (heat-low) system.

According to model forecasts, the air pollution will be caused by respirable particles originating from the transport of dust from Sinai, with an improvement in air quality expected during the evening and nighttime hours.

The ministries recommend that sensitive populations - including people with heart and lung disease, the elderly, children, and pregnant women - avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity.