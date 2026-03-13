The Lebanese Armed Forces reported that an Israeli aircraft dropped paper leaflets over the city of Beirut, containing a QR code linking to a WhatsApp application and another to the Facebook platform for communication with the IDF's Human Intelligence Unit 504, which is responsible for recruiting agents.

The army command warned citizens of the danger of scanning the code and accessing these links due to the legal liability and security risks they entail, in addition to enabling the breach of mobile phones and access to personal data.