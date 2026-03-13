Two people were lightly injured on Friday following a rocket barrage fired from Lebanon toward communities in the Western Galilee.

According to emergency responders, a woman was lightly wounded in Kibbutz Kabri after rockets were launched by the Hezbollah. Medical teams from Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived at the scene and provided her with treatment.

In the nearby community of Shomera, MDA crews treated a man approximately 60 years old who suffered ringing in his ears caused by the blast impact.

The rocket fire targeted communities in the Western Galilee as tensions along the northern border continue.

Medical personnel reported that both individuals were in light condition.