A report on the Bloomberg news website stated that the number of missile launchers in Iran has remained stable over the past week despite the large number of strikes, mainly due to the use of mobile launchers.

Sources in the Israel Defense Forces said that about two-thirds of Iran’s missile launchers have been destroyed so far - only a slight improvement compared to last week’s estimate that roughly 60% of the launchers had been eliminated.

At the same time, assessments in Israel indicate that approximately 80% of Iran’s air defense capabilities have been destroyed. However, the Iranians continue to use relatively simple missiles such as the 358, which require a smaller and simpler operational system, making them more difficult to detect.