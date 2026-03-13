Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, said that “the cracks in the Iranian regime are widening," claiming that Iranian officials stationed outside Iran are abandoning their posts and seeking asylum in various countries.

Leiter added that one of the two American aircraft involved in the incident last night over Iraq “landed safely in Israel." According to him, the commander of the Israeli Air Force received a briefing on the initial details of the event from the commander of the US Air Force.