תקיפת מטרות במערב ובמרכז איראן דובר צה"ל

IDF Spokesperson: "Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by Military Intelligence, carried out extensive strike sorties over the past 24 hours in western and central Iran. During the operation, numerous munitions were dropped on more than 200 targets belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime, including ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems, and weapons production sites."

"Since the beginning of Operation “Roaring Lion," the Air Force has completed hundreds of strike sorties against various infrastructures of the Iranian terrorist regime, with the goal of reducing as much as possible the scale of missile fire toward the territory of the State of Israel."