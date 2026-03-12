World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel stated in response to the antisemitic attack at a synagogue in Michigan: “The reality in which Jews are attacked simply for being Jewish is a grave warning sign to the entire world. Antisemitism no longer remains confined to words. Today, once again, it is translating into violence and terror against synagogues and Jewish communities. The World Zionist Organization is in close contact with the leadership of the Jewish community in Michigan and will stand by them and assist in any way required.

"The free world must not tolerate Antisemitic terror. My heart is with the Jewish community at this difficult time," Hagoel said.