A fire broke out on Thursday on the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which is currently operating in the Red Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury.

The US Navy 5th Fleet noted that the blaze originated in the ship’s main laundry spaces and stressed that the cause of the fire was not combat-related and was contained. It also emphasized that there is no damage to the ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational.

Two Sailors are currently receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.