Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin have published a legislative memorandum proposing a broad extension of regulatory approvals, including licenses and permits across various sectors of the economy.

Under the proposal, approvals set to expire between February 28, 2026, and May 31, 2026, will be automatically extended by three months. In addition, the imposition of financial penalties will be postponed by one month.

The move is intended to prevent permits from expiring during the current period and to ease the burden on the public and businesses.