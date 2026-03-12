Over the past hours, the IDF has begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting terror infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF located and dismantled dozens of launchers which were ready to launch and neutralized dozens of Hezbollah operatives while they were preparing to launch toward the State of Israel.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck 10 terror structures in the Dahieh area within 30 minutes, including intelligence headquarters, a headquarters of the Radwan unit, and additional command centers.

Moreover, the Israeli Air Force, guided by ground troops, struck more than 20 targets.