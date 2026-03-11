The IDF carried out a precise strike against two terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization who were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the immediate timeframe and posed a threat to IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, as part of operations by the Golani Brigade’s combat team to clear underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah, two additional terrorists were located and eliminated, and a cache of weapons intended for use by the terrorists against IDF forces was discovered.

The weapons that were discoveredIDF Spokesperson's Unit