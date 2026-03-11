The UN Security Council passed today (Wednesday) a resolution submitted by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf States (GCC), condemning Iran's attacks against the countries of the region.

135 member states in total co-sponsored the resolution.

With a majority of 13 votes and two abstentions (Russia and China), the Council determined that the attacks carried out by Iran against the countries of the region constitute a violation of international law and a threat to international peace and security, and called for an immediate cessation of the attacks and threats by Tehran.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated: "The Islamic regime is firing on the countries of the region out of desperation, because it understands that the world has already recognized its true face. The regime in Tehran is trying to export terror and destruction, but even the Security Council is running out of patience with Iranian aggression."