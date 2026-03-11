President Isaac Herzog spoke on Wednesday with Yves Oschinsky, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of Jewish Organisations in Belgium (CCOJB), and Rabbi Yehoshua Nezman, Rabbi of the Jewish community in Liège, following an antisemitic attack on a synagogue in the city earlier this week. President Herzog voiced his grave concern over the attack and conveyed the unwavering solidarity of the State of Israel and the Jewish people with the Belgian Jewish community.

“I am deeply shocked by the horrific antisemitic attack against the Jewish community of Liège in Belgium. This is a community with a deep, but also painful history, with one-third of the Liège Jewish community deported and murdered during the Holocaust. Any attack on a synagogue or Jewish community institution in Belgium, Europe, or anywhere around the world must be unequivocally condemned, and I call on the Belgian leadership to work closely with the local Jewish community in the fight against the scourge of antisemitism," Herzog stated.

He added: “On behalf of the State of Israel, I send a message of strength to the Jewish community of Liège and Belgium. We are with you and understand the difficult times you are experiencing. We in Israel care deeply about each and every Jew in Belgium and all around the world, and we send you a warm embrace from here in Jerusalem."