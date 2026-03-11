In the past few minutes, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets toward several areas in Israel.

Along with the intercepting effort, the Israeli Air Force is currently striking ready-to-launch projectile launchers and additional infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across Lebanon.

The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

The IDF will not tolerate any harm to Israeli civilians and will forcibly respond against any threat posed to the State