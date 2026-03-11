EU Member States ambassadors on Wednesday approved new sanctions targeting 19 Iranian regime officials and entities responsible for serious human rights violations.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated: "As the Iran war continues, the EU will protect its interests and pursue those responsible for domestic repression. It also sends a message to Tehran that Iran’s future cannot be built on repression."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei responded: "This is as absurd as it is immoral and utterly unlawful: you seek to punish Iran for exercising its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and for resisting the brutal and unlawful aggression of the United States and the Israeli regime, while you continue to arm, shield, and enable those very genocidal aggressors. Such a stance amounts to nothing less than active complicity in international lawlessness and heinous atrocity crimes."