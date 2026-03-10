US President Trump reacted to reports that Iran may be getting ready to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the president wrote on Truth Social.