President Donald Trump announced that he spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese concerning the Iranian National Women’s Soccer Team.

According to the President, "He’s on it! Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way. Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don’t return. In any event, the Prime Minister is doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation."