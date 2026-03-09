Forces from the IDF’s 300th Brigade under the 146th Division are operating in southern Lebanon as part of a forward defense effort. During the activity, troops identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell entering a building in a Christian village in the area.

The forces directed an Israeli Air Force fighter jet that struck and eliminated the cell.

The IDF said the presence of terrorists in the village is another example of Hezbollah’s cynical use of civilian infrastructure for terror purposes. The military added that IDF forces will continue strengthening the forward defense line and act against Hezbollah’s rearmament and recovery.