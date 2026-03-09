The UN Security Council will convene this week for an emergency discussion on the situation in Lebanon, following a request by France and with the support of European Council members Britain, Greece, Latvia and Denmark.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded: “Another discussion in the Security Council and another visit by the UN Secretary-General to Lebanon will not change the reality on the ground. The Lebanese government must disarm Hezbollah and implement Security Council Resolution 1701. If Lebanon does not do this, Israel will dismantle Hezbollah in order to protect its citizens."