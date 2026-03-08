Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a message of condolences to the families of Sergeant First Class Maher Khatar and the soldier whose name has not yet been cleared for publication, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon.

"Maher, of blessed memory, a brave fighter from the Druze community, served as an example and inspiration to the youth of Majdal Shams who enlist in the ranks of the IDF, a growing trend in recent years that serves as an expression of the eternal covenant between us.

"Maher and the other fallen soldier fought heroically to protect our communities and our citizens against the Hezbollah terrorist organization. We bow our heads at their falling and remain committed to the defense of our northern border against any threat. May their memory be blessed and cherished forever."