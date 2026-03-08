A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident during a siren in Kiryat Motzkin.

A team from Magen David Adom (MDA) evacuated him to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa while he was semi-conscious and suffering from multi-system injuries.

MDA motorcycle unit medics Gal Stavski, Yuval Amar, and Natan Shahar said: “The injured man was lying in the middle of the road next to his motorcycle, semi-conscious, after being involved in a traffic accident that occurred during a siren. We provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in unstable condition."