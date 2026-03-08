In a large-scale wave of strikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force under the direction of Military Intelligence, compounds where F-14 fighter jets belonging to the Iranian terror regime were stored at the airport in Isfahan were targeted on Saturday.

In addition, detection and defense systems that posed a threat to Israeli Air Force aircraft were struck.

The strike follows the destruction of 16 aircraft used by the Quds Force at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran on Friday, as part of efforts to deepen the Israeli Air Force’s aerial superiority over Iranian skies.