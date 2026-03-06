In a joint operation, the Shin Bet and IDF struck an office in southern Lebanon today (Friday) used by the fundraising network of the Hamas terrorist organization.

From this secret office, the head of Hamas’s fundraising network, Ezzam Khashan, operates alongside other members of the network.

Throughout the conflict and up to the present, the network has raised hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide for Hamas. These funds are used to finance terrorism, acquire weapons, and pay salaries to operatives of the organization’s military wing.