Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Beersheba impact site today (Friday) along with Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, Mayor Rubik Danilovich, and Acting Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office Drorit Steinmetz. The visit took place on the seventh day of Operation Roaring Lion."

Netanyahu said: “We are on the seventh day of Operation Roaring Lion.’ We are striking the enemy - its leadership, its oppressive regime, and various targets, including in Lebanon." He added: “An effective attack requires three things: first, determination; second, initiative; and third, cunning. We have all of these in abundance, as the enemy has already discovered… and he will realize it even more."

Mayor Danilovich said, “Our true great victory is that we will restore these homes, bring in new populations, and retain our youth," emphasizing that Beersheba is prepared and its residents are strong and united.