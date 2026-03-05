Israel’s National Security Council (Israel) issued a clarification for Israelis currently abroad who wish to return to the country, as well as for Israelis planning to travel overseas without departing through Ben Gurion Airport.

The council recommended that Israelis returning to Israel via Egypt or Jordan do so only through flights landing in Taba, Aqaba, or Amman, and not through other airports.

In addition, the council advised Israelis not to remain in Egypt, Jordan, or the United Arab Emirates.