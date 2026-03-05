Principal Deputy State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Secretary Rubio conveyed his condolences for the loss of two members of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces and others who have been killed and injured. The Secretary expressed gratitude to the Foreign Minister for Kuwait’s steadfast response to attacks and threats from the Iranian regime. They also discussed ongoing US operations to counter those threats, as well as other developments in the region.