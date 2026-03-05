The Israeli Air Force, on Wednesday, with the guidance of IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated in the area of Beirut, Zaid Ali Jumaa, who was responsible for Hezbollah firepower management and served as the head of artillery in southern Lebanon.

As part of his role, he was responsible for launching thousands of rockets, missiles, and UAVs from Lebanese territory toward the State of Israel. Previously, al-Jamaa served in several key positions in the Hezbollah terrorist organization and took part in the fighting alongside Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria.

Additionally, he previously served as the commander of the Al-Khiam sector and led the terrorist attack carried out against IDF troops, during which Hezbollah terrorists fired an anti-tank missile toward IDF troops operating in the Mount Dov area on January 28, 2015. During this incident, two soldiers in the Givati Brigade, Major Yohai (Juha) Klengel and Staff Sergeant Dor Haim Nini, fell.