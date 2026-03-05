Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of involving U.S. President Donald Trump in the issue of a potential pardon related to his ongoing trial.

“A country with national pride does not allow other countries to manage its internal affairs. Israel is not a protectorate," Lapid said.

He added that the fact that the prime minister “continues to deal with his personal matters during a war, and even recruits President Trump for this instead of the Americans focusing solely on defeating Iran, is not only an insult to the State of Israel but also a dangerous game with Israel’s security."